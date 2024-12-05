‘Extremely dangerous’: Shots fired in Abbotsford neighbourhood, 2 arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say they have arrested two people after gunfire erupted in a residential neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Sgt. Paul Walker said police were called to the 2100 block of Holly Street around 7:40 a.m. to reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a home and a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

“This was just before 8 a.m. We have various elementary schools in the neighbourhood. We have families that are leaving their front doors in the neighbourhood, walking their kids to school,” Walker said.

“This kind of behaviour is extremely dangerous, something we will not be tolerating in our community.”

Witnesses and security revealed a red sedan fleeing from the scene.

Around 8 a.m., the suspect vehicle was found on fire at the Bradner Road rest stop on Highway 1, Walker said.

“Two suspects were located in fields in that area and taken into police custody,” Walker said.

Walker said no one was hurt in the shooting, which is believed to have been targeted.