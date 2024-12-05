Nova Scotia jail guards want higher pay to deal with staff retention issues

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of unionized Nova Scotia jail guards rallied outside a government building in downtown Halifax today to draw attention to what they say are crisis working conditions.

About 400 correctional officers across the province are represented by the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, which has been in contract talks with the provincial government since September.

Hugh Gillis, a jail guard and first vice-president with the union, says the guards need more help from the Justice Department in dealing with issues such as staff retention and better pay.

Gillis says many correctional officers are leaving to work in other parts of the justice system where salaries are higher.

He says that has resulted in an ongoing loss of staff, which creates stress and safety issues for overworked guards and for prisoners inside the province’s jails.

Gillis says salaries for Nova Scotia jail guards top out at about $69,000 a year, which makes them among the lowest paid in the country.