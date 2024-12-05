Menu

Sports

Longtime Bombers executive Ted Goveia named as new Hamilton GM

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2024 1:56 pm
1 min read
RAW: Blue Bombers Kyle Walters Interview – Nov. 26
Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters discusses his plans for next season – Nov 26, 2024
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have named Ted Goveia as general manager, the CFL club announced Thursday.

Goveia spent the last 10 seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, most recently as senior assistant general manager and director of player personnel.

He replaces Ed Hervey, who joined the Edmonton Elks as GM last month.

Hamilton finished fourth in the CFL East Division at 7-11 last season, ending a run of five straight playoff appearances.

The Blue Bombers appeared in five straight Grey Cup games, winning titles in 2019 and 2021, with Goveia playing a key role in the team’s football operations.

Before joining Winnipeg, the Burlington, Ont. native was the director of Canadian scouting for the Argonauts from 2010 to 2012 and the team’s director of player personnel in 2013.

Toronto won a Grey Cup in 2012 with Goveia, who was also the team’s running backs coach in 2010 and ’11.

Before joining the CFL ranks, Goveia was a longtime coach at the Canadian varsity level with Mount Allison, McMaster and UBC.

The Ticats said Goveia will be made available Friday morning at Tim Hortons Field.

“Having grown up in the area, I understand how much the Tiger-Cats mean to this community,” Goveia said in a release.

“I’m incredibly excited to get started,” he added.

DT on the Bombers: Offseason outlook
© 2024 The Canadian Press

