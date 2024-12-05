Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston aims to become a film industry hub with $20M studio project

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 5, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
Kingston film studio, Canadian film industry, Kingston economy boost, Jason Joly Branded to Film, Ontario film production, Kingston jobs, film studio construction 2025, Kingston The Tragically Hip investors, local film industry news, film production Ontario View image in full screen
Kingston plans a $20M film studio in its east end, aiming to boost the local economy, create jobs, and attract productions, with construction starting spring 2025. Jesse Reynolds
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston, Ont., is positioning itself as a key player in Canada’s $3.3-billion film industry with plans for a $20-million film studio in the city’s east end. Local entrepreneur Jason Joly, founder of Branded to Film, is spearheading the project, which promises to create jobs, attract productions, and boost the local economy.

“We really love our city,” Joly said. “We’ve got a very hyper-local viewpoint, to create something unique in Kingston that speaks to this very special place.”

The state-of-the-art facility will include two large soundstages designed to attract film productions from across Ontario. According to Joly, the project could generate $100 million annually for Kingston’s economy, with significant local hiring for crew and services.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We hire and train at least 60 per cent of the crew here in Kingston,” Joly said. “Our first film saw 70 per cent of the budget spent with local vendors.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson emphasized the economic benefits of the initiative.

“The number of jobs it creates, and what it brings into the economy — this could be big,” Paterson said. “We’re excited to see it reach its full potential.”

The studio’s strategic location, close to major urban centres and offering a mix of historic and modern architecture, positions Kingston as an appealing alternative to Toronto’s crowded and expensive market. “Toronto is a very expensive place for a certain level of production, and Kingston could easily handle that,” Joly added.

Trending Now

Adding to the project’s credibility, early investors include members of The Tragically Hip, whose involvement has attracted attention and support.

Construction is set to begin in spring 2025, marking a significant step forward in Kingston’s ambition to become a film industry destination.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s own Victor Garber looks back on his storied career'
Canada’s own Victor Garber looks back on his storied career
Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices