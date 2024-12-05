Kingston aims to become a film industry hub with $20M studio project

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont., is positioning itself as a key player in Canada’s $3.3-billion film industry with plans for a $20-million film studio in the city’s east end. Local entrepreneur Jason Joly, founder of Branded to Film, is spearheading the project, which promises to create jobs, attract productions, and boost the local economy.

“We really love our city,” Joly said. “We’ve got a very hyper-local viewpoint, to create something unique in Kingston that speaks to this very special place.”

The state-of-the-art facility will include two large soundstages designed to attract film productions from across Ontario. According to Joly, the project could generate $100 million annually for Kingston’s economy, with significant local hiring for crew and services.

“We hire and train at least 60 per cent of the crew here in Kingston,” Joly said. “Our first film saw 70 per cent of the budget spent with local vendors.”

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson emphasized the economic benefits of the initiative.

“The number of jobs it creates, and what it brings into the economy — this could be big,” Paterson said. “We’re excited to see it reach its full potential.”

The studio’s strategic location, close to major urban centres and offering a mix of historic and modern architecture, positions Kingston as an appealing alternative to Toronto’s crowded and expensive market. “Toronto is a very expensive place for a certain level of production, and Kingston could easily handle that,” Joly added.

Adding to the project’s credibility, early investors include members of The Tragically Hip, whose involvement has attracted attention and support.

Construction is set to begin in spring 2025, marking a significant step forward in Kingston’s ambition to become a film industry destination.