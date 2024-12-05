Menu

Canada

St. Lawrence College unveils specialty nursing lab thanks to $500K donation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 5, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
"New nursing lab at St. Lawrence College with students practicing hands-on training." "William James Henderson Foundation representatives touring the specialty nursing lab." "St. Lawrence College nursing student demonstrating medical procedures in state-of-the-art lab." View image in full screen
St. Lawrence College unveils a $500K specialty nursing lab to tackle Ontario’s nurse shortage, offering hands-on training for students starting January 2025. Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf
A new specialty nursing lab at St. Lawrence College, funded by a $500,000 donation from the William James Henderson Foundation, aims to provide invaluable hands-on training for future nurses amid Ontario’s health-care worker shortage.

“This type of hands-on experience is going to be just invaluable to students learning,” said Anne Matiowsky, a fourth-year nursing student. She highlighted the importance of the lab in preparing students for real-world scenarios, from neonatal intensive care units to emergency rooms.

The state-of-the-art lab was introduced during a demonstration resembling a hospital operating room, offering advanced equipment and simulation opportunities. The facility will officially begin operation in January 2025.

“When we identified this program as transformational education for nurses — especially given the shortage in Ontario — we felt it was money well spent,” said Michael Hickey, director of the William James Henderson Foundation.

Tricia Anderson, interim Associate Dean of the School of Nursing, expressed gratitude for the foundation’s support. “The fact that they are willing to support the school and our nurses, recognizing our health care need in society right now, is phenomenal,” she said.

Although Matiowsky won’t benefit directly, she’s optimistic about the lab’s impact. “I’m looking around thinking, ‘This is really nice.’”

The facility will help equip future nurses for the workforce, addressing critical health care needs for years to come.

