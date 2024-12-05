Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek Thompson man charged with second-degree murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 5, 2024 12:05 pm
1 min read
Gregory Spence, 20, is wanted by Manitoba RCMP.
Gregory Spence, 20, is wanted by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they’ve identified a suspect, who remains at large, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Thompson man Monday afternoon.

Police have issued a warrant for Gregory James Spence, 20, who faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 31-year-old man.

Anyone with information about Spence, who is believed to be in the Thompson area, is asked to call RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

