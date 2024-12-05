Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

CRA confirms the TFSA contribution limit increase for 2025

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 5, 2024 10:02 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What you might not know about your TFSA'
What you might not know about your TFSA
Tax-free Savings Accounts are a way for Canadians to set money aside, tax free, throughout their lifetime. Forty per cent of Canadian families use Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs), something that allows people 18 years and older to set aside money, tax-free, throughout their lifetime. But as online reporter Erica Alina explains, many people may not understand the risks involved – Nov 9, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian savers now know how much extra room they’ll get in their tax-free savings accounts (TFSA) in the year to come.

The TFSA is a savings vehicle that allows Canadians to make contributions and grow investments inside with any withdrawals remaining tax-free.

Contribution room starts to grow every year after an individual turns 18. How much that contribution space rises is typically calculated on a base of $5,000 indexed to the rate of inflation in the preceding year, rounded to the nearest $500.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Canada Revenue Agency confirmed to Global News that the TFSA’s contribution limit will rise by $7,000 in 2025, matching the second largest-ever hike seen in 2024.

While prices have continued to climb throughout the past year, the pace of inflation has been significantly cooler than in the previous year, keeping the size of the increase steady.

Story continues below advertisement

The year with the biggest TFSA contribution limit increase was 2015, when the Conservative government of the time expanded the total savings room with a one-time jump of $10,000.

Trending Now

The total TFSA contribution limit for anyone born before 1991 will be $102,000 as of 2025. Individuals can check their personal TFSA space on their CRA MyAccount.

Click to play video: 'Achieving financial security: The importance of diversifying investments'
Achieving financial security: The importance of diversifying investments
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices