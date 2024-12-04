2 students hurt in shooting at California elementary school, suspect dead

Send this page to someone via email

Two students were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at an elementary school in Northern California and the shooter died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s officials said.

The wounded students were taken to hospitals in unknown condition after the shooting at the small religious school and the shooter’s motive was unknown, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan McMann said.

The Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists is a private, K-8 school in Palermo — home to about 5,500 people and about 65 miles (104 km) north of Sacramento.

A representative from the Butte County Fire Department did not immediately have any information about the shooting.

Students were being taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene to be reunited with their families, the sheriff’s office said.