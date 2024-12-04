B.C. nurses testify about ‘epidemic’ of workplace violence at Senate committee

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing British Columbia’s nurses took their concerns about an “epidemic” of violence against their colleagues to Ottawa on Wednesday.

The B.C. Nurses’ Union was testifying before a senate committee reviewing Bill C-321. If passed, the bill would amend the Criminal Code to make violence against first responders and health-care workers an aggravating factor during sentencing.

1:54 New WorkSafeBC numbers on workplace violence in health care

Union president Adriane Gear shared the story of a Surrey emergency room nurse who has been off the job since she was randomly attacked in June by a patient who was under the influence of drugs.

“He unexpectedly lunged at her, grabbed her uniform, and repeatedly punched her in the face over and over again,” she told senators.

“The head trauma was devastating. Since then, she continues to experience nausea, dizziness and double vision. Today she must wear an eye patch. She can’t read, and she can’t work because of her injuries. In fact, Jancie may never be able to work again.”

Gear also raised the case of a student nurse who was attacked with a knife at Vancouver General Hospital in November, adding the student may never return to her studies.

1:51 Student nurse attacked at VGH

The union says a survey of its members found four in 10 nurses reported being exposed to weapons and six in 10 reported being exposed to drugs every month.

Half said they experienced physical violence at least once a month and one-third reported verbal or emotional abuse every day.

“A staggering 99 per cent of respondents said they have experienced reportable incidents, yet nearly more than half say they have not reported anything to their employer because they lack faith anything will be done about it,” union acting executive councillor Denise Waurynchuk testified.

The nurses say the proposed bill would send an important message that violence will not be tolerated in health care settings.

New B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne said she heard nurses’ concerns, but urged them to report all incidents.

“They’re hard to hear about. They’re even harder for these people to go through themselves,” she said.

“But it’s through that kind of reporting that we can really understand the issues at play here and take the proper action and urgent action to address them.”

The Senate standing committee is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, to begin debating the proposed bill clause by clause.

The proposed legislation was introduced as a private member’s bill by B.C. Conservative MP Todd Doherty.