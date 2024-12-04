Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Investigation underway after Cochrane, Alta. blaze destroys 2 homes

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 2:14 pm
1 min read
A huge fire lit up the night sky around Cochrane, Alta, Wednesday evening as two homes under construction in the Rivercrest neighbourhood were destroyed by the blaze. View image in full screen
A huge fire lit up the night sky around Cochrane, Alta, Tuesday evening as two homes under construction in the Rivercrest neighbourhood were destroyed by the blaze. Supplied to Global News
The skies around Cochrane, Alta., were lit with an orange glow Tuesday evening, Dec. 3, 2024, as a huge fire destroyed two homes that were under construction.

The town’s fire chief, Shawn Polley, said the two homes on Rivercrest View, on the south side of the Bow River, were completely engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene around 7:20 p.m.

Cochrane Fire Chief Fire Shawn Polley says two homes under construction were destroyed and another home that was occupied sustained some minor damage. View image in full screen
Cochrane Fire Chief Fire Shawn Polley says two homes under construction were destroyed and another home that was occupied sustained some minor damage. Global News

“There were no occupants in the area,” said Polley. “Our crews went to work real quick with our partners with Rocky View County Fire Services and they got a quick knock-down.”

The flames were so intense they could be seen across much of the town.

The fire also caused some melted siding and other minor damage to a neighbouring home.

“It looks like folks are going to find another place to stay for tonight and stay with family or friends,” added Polley.

Fire crews also had to deal with several other potential hazards while fighting the fire, including several large propane tanks and it was in an active construction zone.

Fire investigators are working with the builder of the homes to try to determine the cause of the blaze. View image in full screen
Fire investigators are working with the builder of the homes to try to determine the cause of the blaze that broke out shortly after 7pm Tuesday. Global News

Fire investigators are working with the construction company to try to determine the cause of the fire.

 

