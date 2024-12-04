Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘This is a crucial step’: Manitoba working to curb private, for-profit nursing groups

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More than $56M spent on agency nurses in Manitoba: Shared Health'
More than $56M spent on agency nurses in Manitoba: Shared Health
RELATED: Spending on help from private health-care agencies in Manitoba continues to be elevated. Numbers from Shared Health show the province spent more than $56 million on agency nurses in the first three quarters of the 2023-24 fiscal year – Apr 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government says it’s trying to curb the use of private, for-profit nursing agencies in the province as part of a larger effort to improve working conditions and prevent burnout in the health care system.

Health minister Uzoma Asagwara announced Wednesday that the province has issued a request for proposals to reduce the number of contracted agencies and ensure health-care funding is better directed toward public, front-line workers.

“The previous government’s health-care cuts created a cottage industry of private for-profit agencies,” Asagwara said in a statement.

“These agencies benefited from a situation where nurses had gone too long without a contract and in frustration left the public system. These for-profit companies perpetuated a cycle of burnout and mandatory overtime that hurt patients and exhausted nurses, all while they raked in revenue.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“While we’ve taken many steps to staff up the front lines, treat nurses with the respect they deserve and change the culture throughout the system, this is another important step. We’re saying enough is enough. It’s time to stop giving for-profit health care the advantage.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said it has held hundreds of contracts with for-profit agencies in the past, with no real framework to help change the rates they charge or to lessen the impact on nurses.

Wednesday’s news marks a positive move, Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson said.

Trending Now

“This is a crucial step in preventing for-profit businesses from exploiting both financial and human resources.

“The Manitoba Nurses Union, under the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, has been advocating for this change for years.”

Click to play video: 'Increased wages, premiums part of tentative agreement between nurses and province'
Increased wages, premiums part of tentative agreement between nurses and province
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices