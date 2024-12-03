Fire safety reminders for the holiday season

Following two fires in recent days, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services says there are ways to stay fire safe this holiday season.

While it’s not something anyone likes to hear, the holiday season does coincide with these critical reminders. Chief Fire Marshall in Lethbridge, Troy Hicks, says trees can be particularly dangerous if not properly cared for.

“If you’re using a real tree, and I do know some people who have a real tree up already three weeks before Christmas, I can’t reiterate enough the importance of making sure that tree is kept watered,” said Hicks.

While real trees can be a hazard, artificial trees aren’t fireproof either.

“Whether they have lighting already installed, they’re pre-lit trees, or you have to put lights on them, have a look at all your electrical cords, all your wiring and your lights. Make sure they’re not frayed, make sure the protective coating on the outside of the wires aren’t damaged, cut, bent, anything like that because that’s where the heat source really happens and the risk of fire.”

The wires on a tree are only the beginning. Hicks says the recent cold snap creates a perfect time to highlight cords found onside your home.

“Regardless of the age of your vehicle, check you block heater cord. We pull them out every winter and lots of people just have them hanging out of the side where they close the hood on the all the time or they just jam them away when it’s time to put them away, close to the battery box or in behind your headlamp. So, it’s a great time now, when it’s not too cold, pop your hood, have a look at your cord. If it’s damaged or frayed, get it into the shop, get it repaired, get it fixed,” said Hicks.

He also warns against the use of candles, following a recent house fire started by one left unattended. Thankfully, that particular fire was extinguished early enough to prevent significant damage, amounting to an estimated $5,000. However, Hicks says candles are just the tip of the iceberg.

“Not even just with candles, I see all the time when I come to work first thing in the morning, the amount of people and their Christmas trees they (keep) lit 24/7… If it’s a tradition, that’s fine, (but) I don’t recommend it.”

As for battery operated gifts, it’s recommended you watch them and never charge on surfaces like beds or pillows.