Concerns raised over a lack of subacute care in Saskatchewan health care

Send this page to someone via email

Concerns are growing over Saskatchewan residents who may be falling through the cracks when it comes to the health care system.

The Sanctum Care Group, in Saskatoon, says a hospital setting is not always the right place for those needing intensive care.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We take patients from hospital who are subacute, transition them to our facility, where we can provide holistic wraparound care that better meets the needs of that population,” said Katelyn Roberts, Sanctum Care Group Executive Director and Co-Founder.

As for seniors in the province, sometimes subacute care can come with a cost.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey shares the story of a senior couple struggling to find affordable respite care while one of them goes through multiple surgeries.