Health

Concerns raised over a lack of subacute care in Saskatchewan health care

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 6:17 pm
1 min read
Concerns are growing over Saskatchewan residents who may be falling through the cracks when it comes to the health care system.

The Sanctum Care Group, in Saskatoon, says a hospital setting is not always the right place for those needing intensive care.

“We take patients from hospital who are subacute, transition them to our facility, where we can provide holistic wraparound care that better meets the needs of that population,” said Katelyn Roberts, Sanctum Care Group Executive Director and Co-Founder.

As for seniors in the province, sometimes subacute care can come with a cost.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey shares the story of a senior couple struggling to find affordable respite care while one of them goes through multiple surgeries.

