Portage la Prairie RCMP investigate double homicide, believe murders targeted

RCMP in Portage la Prairie, Man., say they’re now investigating a double homicide after the discovery of two dead bodies Sunday night.

Officers were called to a home on Oak Bay in the Manitoba city around 10:30 p.m., where a 42-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were found dead.

RCMP said the victims were in a relationship, that they believe the murders were targeted, and that there’s no danger to the public.

Police continue to investigate with the help of the RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification services.