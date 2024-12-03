Saskatchewan introduces legislation to keep federal carbon pricing off home heating

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan is once again taking steps to fight the federal government on their home heating carbon pricing.

On Tuesday, the government introduced legislation to keep carbon pricing off SaskEnergy bills in 2025.

The government expects families to save $480 next year.

Minister Responsible for SaskEnergy Jeremy Harrison introduced The SaskEnergy (Carbon Tax Fairness for Families) Amendment Act, 2024, which will “fulfil the government’s commitment in the recent provincial election to extend the carbon tax exemption on home heating.”

“Our government is protecting Saskatchewan families’ ability to affordably heat their homes this winter and ensuring fairness for those same families who were left out in the cold by the prime minister’s decision to exempt the carbon tax from home heating oil,” Harrison said.

“Our government will keep fighting until the carbon tax is removed everywhere, on everything, for everyone.”

The province originally removed carbon pricing from home heating this year in response to the federal government’s decision to stop charging it on home heating oil primarily used in Atlantic Canada.

The province said the removal of federal carbon pricing from residential SaskEnergy bills is saving the average Saskatchewan family approximately $400 in 2024.

— More to come…