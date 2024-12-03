Menu

Economy

Food giant Cargill is slashing 5% of global workforce—around 8K jobs

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 9:30 am
1 min read
Cargill View image in full screen
Cargill's plant in Chambly, Que., Monday, May 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard
Agricultural powerhouse Cargill, one of the world’s biggest privately held firms with thousands of Canadian employees, is slashing its global workforce as part of a major restructuring effort.

For the past 160 years, Cargill has been a major food processor, merchandiser and commodity trader with deep roots in global agricultural systems. The company has more than 160,000 employees globally and is based out of Minnesota in the United States but makes its Canadian headquarters in Winnipeg.

According to Cargill’s Canadian website, the company employs roughly 8,000 people in Canada across some 70 cities.

A Cargill spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Global News on Tuesday that it is set for major workforce reductions.

“To strengthen Cargill’s impact, we must realign our talent and resources to align with our strategy. Unfortunately, that means reducing our global workforce by approximately (five per cent),” the statement read, working out to roughly 8,000 employees.

Global News asked about any impacts to the Canadian side of its operations but did not receive a response.

Employees were alerted to the impending restructuring in an internal memo first obtained by Bloomberg.

More to come…

