Toronto Public Library refuses to let lost child use their phone to call home, apologizes

The Toronto Public Library is apologizing after a mom says they refused to let her lost child use their phone to call for help.

In a post on X, mom Megan Kinch recounted what happened, writing that her “11-year-old got lost and asked for help at a library.”

“They told her she couldn’t call her mom from the phone and should use a payphone,” she wrote Nov. 29.

“She said she didn’t know how. They said they couldn’t help, and she ended up crying alone on the street corner.”

Kinch wrote that while a stranger waiting at the bus stop near the library let her daughter use their phone, kids who get lost should be able to go to the public library for help.

“I love libraries, I’m a serious writer, and I worked at one for a year (different library system) before becoming an electrician — I think libraries should be a lifeline to people in the community, including lost children and youths,” Kinch wrote.

Later in her posts, Kinch said the incident happened at the Riverdale Branch on Broadview Avenue near Gerrard Street East.

Kinch wrote that she lives downtown and that it’s not uncommon for middle school kids to walk around.

On the day in question, she says her daughter was in a “day youth program that ended two hours early for some reason, but for various reasons, they are less guilty, so I’m going to deal with that offline.”

Her post has attracted more than 16.8 million views as of Tuesday morning.

In response, a spokesperson for the Toronto Public Library issued a statement saying they’re sorry for what happened.

“This is simply not okay, and it doesn’t align with our commitment to serving all community members, especially children, with care and compassion,” the statement reads.

The spokesperson said they have reached out to the family through social media, and hope to connect with them and learn from this experience.

“We view this as a very important opportunity to review and reinforce our staff training protocols to make sure nothing like this happens again. Keeping our community safe and welcome is at the heart of what we do,” they said.

“Our branch manager is personally handling this matter and hopes to be in direct communication with the family.”