Health

Salad kits recalled in Canada due to salmonella risk

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 9:21 am
1 min read
The salad kits were distributed in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec. View image in full screen
The salad kits were distributed in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
A recall has been issued for Taylor Farms’ Sweet Kale Chopped Kit due to potential salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) warned.

The CFIA issued the recall Monday, warning that the salad bags, sold across Canada, may be contaminated with salmonella. Consumers are advised not to eat, use, sell, serve or distribute the product.

The Taylor Farms Sweet Kale Chopped Kit, weighing 350 grams, has a best-before date of Dec. 6, 2024.

The CFIA stated it is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to additional product recalls. The agency is also verifying that the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace. No illnesses related to the product have been reported so far.

Click to play video: 'Salad kits recalled over Listeria risk'
Salad kits recalled over Listeria risk
The salad kits were distributed in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.

Anyone who has purchased the product should discard it or return it to the place of purchase, the CFIA said.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, according to the CFIA.

Young children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, the CFIA said.

