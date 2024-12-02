Menu

Politics

Manitoba government mulls recommendation to crack down on election disinformation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2024 10:15 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba government is considering expanding its election law to ban disinformation about election workers, the electoral system and more.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says he’s especially concerned about artificial intelligence and so-called “deepfake” videos that can make people appear to say or do things they didn’t.
The provincial Elections Act already bans people from disseminating false information about candidates, impersonating election officials and more.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Penalties include up to a $10,000 fine and a year in jail.

Manitoba’s chief electoral officer, Shipra Verma, says the law should be expanded to also ban objectively false information about election officials, the electoral process, the equipment used in elections and more.

Wiebe says the NDP government is considering the recommendations in Verma’s latest annual report, which also calls for a ban on false information about voter eligibility and forged material that falsely claims to be from a candidate or party.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

