Leduc RCMP officer charged with sexual assault after 2022 hotel party

Alberta’s police watchdog says an RCMP officer is facing sexual assault charges stemming from a hotel room party two years ago.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says its investigation into the Leduc-based Mountie revealed evidence that gives reason to believe sexual assault offences happened and that the officer should be charged.

It says they allegedly took place in an Airdrie hotel room while a group of people socialized in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2022.

Const. Bridget Morla is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

She has been released on the condition that she appear in court next week.

The police watchdog says no further information would be released as the matter is before the courts.