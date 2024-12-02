Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Leduc RCMP officer charged with sexual assault after 2022 hotel party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2024 5:35 pm
1 min read
A file photo of the logo for the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
A file photo of the logo for the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT). Supplied to Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s police watchdog says an RCMP officer is facing sexual assault charges stemming from a hotel room party two years ago.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says its investigation into the Leduc-based Mountie revealed evidence that gives reason to believe sexual assault offences happened and that the officer should be charged.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says they allegedly took place in an Airdrie hotel room while a group of people socialized in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2022.

Trending Now

Const. Bridget Morla is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

She has been released on the condition that she appear in court next week.

The police watchdog says no further information would be released as the matter is before the courts.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices