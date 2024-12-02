Edmonton airport prepares for holiday season, return of near pre-pandemic levels

Send this page to someone via email

Now that we’re into December, Edmonton International Airport is preparing for the busy holiday season. YEG expects to see tens of thousands of passengers and says the demand for flights keeps growing.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one that can cause some headaches. So, staff at YEG are trying to make it easy.

“From traffic to parking to airline check-in, we want you to have plenty of time to go through security screening and to relax before you board your flight,” said Dominique Huras, with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA).

The airport expects to see the most travellers on Dec. 20th, 23rd and 27th. During the holiday season around 100 flights are going in and out of YEG per day.

“This holiday period is kind of that space that we look at when we see what is the demand. We are seeing incredible demand with about 25,000 passengers expected to come through our terminal daily,” said Erin Isfeld with Edmonton International Airport.

A good chunk of those passengers head to international destinations during the holidays. The most popular routes travellers will be heading to include Cancun, Phoenix and Puerto Vallarta.

This holiday travel demand will boost YEG’s passenger numbers to near pre-pandemic levels as well as a 4.3-per cent increase compared to last year.

“We’re anticipating by the end of December to hit about 7.8 million passengers coming through our terminal for 2024,” said Isfeld.

Last year, the airport saw a total of 7.5 million passengers. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, YEG welcomed 8.15 million passengers.

YEG says some of the return of passenger volumes can be attributed to more airlines choosing Edmonton.

WestJet announced its 2025 summer schedule on Monday and the airline’s planes will have a significantly increased presence at Edmonton International Airport compared to last summer.

The company announced two new routes from YEG for 2025. There will be five flights a week going from Edmonton to Salt Lake City between May 15 and Oct. 24, and three times a week a flight will head from Alberta’s capital to Chicago between June 4 and Oct. 22.

Edmonton’s airport will also be offering non-stop flights to Houston and Chicago through United Airlines starting next May.

With all the collaboration, Isfeld expects this will set the way for even more travellers in 2025.

“The airlines and the airport have worked together together to ensure that those routes are available for people and that the capacity is there on those flights,” said Isfeld.

For those headed to the airport, there are some dos and don’ts.

Staff say Christmas presents should stay unwrapped and if you’re giving someone a snow globe, put it in your checked bag.

Another thing to go in your luggage is any weighted blankets or stuffed animals.

“The inorganic materials, even if it’s for medical reasons. Unfortunately, the beads, sands or whatever that’s inside of it, if it’s more than 350 ml which is about the size of a pop can, can’t go through,” said Huras.

YEG is reminding all passengers to check the airport’s website before they head out this holiday season and give themselves plenty of time.

— with files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News.