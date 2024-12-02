Female police officers’ proposed class action suit back in B.C. court

Send this page to someone via email

A proposed class action lawsuit against a number of B.C. municipalities is the topic of hearings this week in B.C. Supreme Court.

The lawsuit was filed by six female police officers alleging they faced harassment and discrimination on the job because of their gender.

Outside the Vancouver Law Courts, lawyer Kyle Bienvenu prepared his clients, all current and former officers, telling them, “Let’s get in there and see what the judge wants to do and get ourselves to certification.”

1:58 Municipal police boards added to female officer lawsuit

Central Saanich Officer Ann Piper told Global News, “we’re getting this in front of a judge right now which is what we want, which is what we’re striving for and we’re motivated for.”

Story continues below advertisement

Former Delta Police officer Helen Irvine added, “I think every time we come to court, we feel more and more motivated to be here and keep showing up and pushing forward.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Some of the women have previously shared their stories.

One of them, who can’t be identified due to a court-ordered publication ban, was sexually assaulted by a fellow officer, who was later convicted and jailed.

“What ends up happening with someone like me is you either quit your job or you kill yourself,” she told Global News in October 2023.

2:01 Defendants file response to proposed class action lawsuit by female police officers

At least a dozen lawyers are representing the defendants.

The defendants include municipalities, police boards, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and B.C.’s solicitor general and public safety minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the next few days, the court will hear an application from the OPCC, which is attempting to be excluded from the case.

Former Vancouver police officer Tammy Hammell described the proceedings, saying there was “definitely some intense emotion,”

“There’s a lot of people with a lot of stories in that room and if that story is suppressed, then the public is not going to know what is happening in the rank and file and that needs to change.”

The proposed class action case is booked for the entire week, with additional dates set in May.