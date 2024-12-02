Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Female police officers’ proposed class action suit back in B.C. court

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 8:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Female officer proposed class action lawsuit'
Female officer proposed class action lawsuit
A proposed class action against several B.C. municipalities is at the centre of a hearing in the B.C. Supreme Court. The suit was filed by six female police officers, alleging they faced gender-based harassment and discrimination on the job. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A proposed class action lawsuit against a number of B.C. municipalities is the topic of hearings this week in B.C. Supreme Court.

The lawsuit was filed by six female police officers alleging they faced harassment and discrimination on the job because of their gender.

Outside the Vancouver Law Courts, lawyer Kyle Bienvenu prepared his clients, all current and former officers, telling them, “Let’s get in there and see what the judge wants to do and get ourselves to certification.”

Click to play video: 'Municipal police boards added to female officer lawsuit'
Municipal police boards added to female officer lawsuit

Central Saanich Officer Ann Piper told Global News, “we’re getting this in front of a judge right now which is what we want, which is what we’re striving for and we’re motivated for.”

Story continues below advertisement

Former Delta Police officer Helen Irvine added, “I think every time we come to court, we feel more and more motivated to be here and keep showing up and pushing forward.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some of the women have previously shared their stories.

One of them, who can’t be identified due to a court-ordered publication ban, was sexually assaulted by a fellow officer, who was later convicted and jailed.

“What ends up happening with someone like me is you either quit your job or you kill yourself,” she told Global News in October 2023.

Click to play video: 'Defendants file response to proposed class action lawsuit by female police officers'
Defendants file response to proposed class action lawsuit by female police officers
Trending Now

At least a dozen lawyers are representing the defendants.

The defendants include municipalities, police boards, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and B.C.’s solicitor general and public safety minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the next few days, the court will hear an application from the OPCC, which is attempting to be excluded from the case.

Former Vancouver police officer Tammy Hammell described the proceedings, saying there was “definitely some intense emotion,”

“There’s a lot of people with a lot of stories in that room and if that story is suppressed, then the public is not going to know what is happening in the rank and file and that needs to change.”

The proposed class action case is booked for the entire week, with additional dates set in May.

Sponsored content

AdChoices