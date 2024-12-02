3 seriously hurt in crash following Ontario police pursuit, watchdog says

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, following a serious collision late Saturday night after a police chase began when a motorist fled a traffic stop north of London, Ont.

According to officials, an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer attempted to stop a man for a driving-related offence on Highway 4, in Arva, just before 11 p.m. Police said the driver did not comply and sped away, resulting in a speed chase. Moments later, the motorist collided with another vehicle on the highway.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The fleeing suspect and two occupants of the other vehicle, a man and woman, were rushed to a nearby hospital in London. Authorities have confirmed the driver of the fleeing vehicle and one other individual remain in life-threating condition while the third victim is in serious condition.

Highway 4 was closed in both directions between Medway Road and Sunningdale Road as investigators examined the scene. The road has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to the nature of the incident and OPP’s involvement in the pursuit, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the investigation. They have assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

In an email, SIU confirms that one officer has been designated as the subject of the investigation.

SIU is urging anyone with surveillance footage, dash cam footage or additional information to contact them.