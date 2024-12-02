B.C. fire chief warns about lithium batteries after his self-detonated and exploded

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of the Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island is warning about the dangers of lithium batteries.

Fire Chief Nick Acciavatti said he had a new lithium polymer battery that he had purchased this week for an airsoft gun.

He said the battery was removed from the gun when it had run out of charge — then, 15 minutes later, it self-detonated and exploded.

Acciavatti said the battery was not charging or plugged into anything when it was set down on the floor.

“My spouse was out in the garage, walked out of the garage, you could hear the smoke alarm going off and went into the house and the house was full of smoke,” Acciavatti said.

“(She) went into the boys’ bedroom and on the floor is this battery, self-detonating, not charging, not plugged in with a small scarf beside it, which was touching the battery (and) was catching the scarf on fire, which was trying to catch the closet on fire.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that his wife grabbed a pot of water from the kitchen but by the time she got back into the bedroom, part of the closet and some clothes were catching on fire.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She also ended up burning her hand.

“She’s pretty upset,” Acciavatti said.

“You know, she hears stories about the stuff I go to and (to) actually have it happen in your own home when you try and do everything that you’re supposed to be doing, it is pretty traumatic for her,” he said.

“I feel bad for her that she had to experience (that) in our own home.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I feel bad for her that she had to experience (that) in our own home."

0:38 Vancouver Fire Rescue Service warns of rechargeable battery fires

Acciavatti said he’s thankfully they have a lot of working smoke alarms otherwise they could have lost their house.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were just lucky that the timing for her to come in the house and notice it was spot on,” he said.

According to the City of Vancouver, in order to care for a battery, people should:

Buy devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory (for example, it has the UL mark for Underwriters Laboratory)

Always follow manufacturer’s instructions

Only use the charging cord that came with the device

Never charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or under your couch

Keep batteries at room temperature, do not place in direct sunlight, or keep in hot vehicles

Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire

Never disassemble or alter batteries in an attempt to enhance their performance