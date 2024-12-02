Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec suspends international adoptions amid human rights, trafficking concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2024 12:33 pm
1 min read
The National Assembly is seen in Quebec City, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. View image in full screen
The Quebec government has suspended most new international adoption applications over human rights and trafficking concerns. Jacques Boissinot/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec government has suspended most new international adoption applications because of human rights and trafficking concerns.

The government says in a news release the system needs to be reinforced to ensure that adoptions are free of illegal practices, including abductions, sales and trafficking of children.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says the moratorium will be in place while it develops a stronger framework to prevent those practices and also limit adoption failures that result in children entering the child welfare system.

Quebec says it’s following jurisdictions around the world that have decided to limit or review international adoptions, including France, the Netherlands, Denmark and South Korea.

Trending Now

The Canadian government says all provinces and territories have suspended adoptions from certain countries, including Georgia, Guatemala, Liberia, Nepal and Ukraine.

Quebec says adoptions that are already underway can continue, as can the limited number of adoptions that are allowed without certified agencies.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices