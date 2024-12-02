Police find woman dead, man seriously injured in small Quebec town near Gatineau

Police found a woman dead and a man in critical condition inside a western Quebec town on Sunday afternoon.
Provincial police took over the investigation after local officers visited a home for a wellness check in Val-des-Monts, Que., about 25 kilometres north of Gatineau in the Outaouais region.
Sgt. Marc Tessier says the case does not involve domestic violence and police are looking for one or more suspects.
Officers found the victims about 1:30 p.m. at a private residence.
Police say the woman was declared dead at the scene and the man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Tessier says he has not been authorized to release any information about the victims
