Crime

Police find woman dead, man seriously injured in small Quebec town near Gatineau

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.
. A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Police found a woman dead and a man in critical condition inside a western Quebec town on Sunday afternoon.

Provincial police took over the investigation after local officers visited a home for a wellness check in Val-des-Monts, Que., about 25 kilometres north of Gatineau in the Outaouais region.

Sgt. Marc Tessier says the case does not involve domestic violence and police are looking for one or more suspects.

Officers found the victims about 1:30 p.m. at a private residence.

Trending Now

Police say the woman was declared dead at the scene and the man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Tessier says he has not been authorized to release any information about the victims

© 2024 The Canadian Press

