‘Bedlam.’ Nova Scotia lawyer suspended following ugly courtroom fracas

A Nova Scotia lawyer has lost his appeal of a suspension following an alleged courtroom struggle earlier this year that saw him restrained by deputy sheriffs.

In a written decision released last week, Pictou County, N.S., lawyer Donn Fraser’s appeal of his suspension by the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society was dismissed by a three-member panel of the Nova Scotia Appeal Court.

Following the court’s decision, the society’s complaints investigation committee announced that Fraser had been suspended until further notice.

In its decision, the appeal court highlighted an incident in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Pictou, N.S., on Feb. 1, describing an audio recording of what happened in the courtroom as “bedlam.”

The decision also cites an email sent to the barristers’ society by lawyer Joel Sellers, who says Fraser approached him and lawyer Mary Jane Saunders in the courtroom and poured water on them, soaking their clothes.

Sellers said it then took four deputy sheriffs to take Fraser to the ground before bringing him under control using handcuffs and shackles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2. 2024.