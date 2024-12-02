Manitoba premier to update landfill search efforts

See more sharing options

The province is set to provide an update Monday morning on the efforts to search the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg.

The remains of two victims of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki — Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran — are believed to have been taken to the landfill in 2022.

Skibicki was convicted of first-degree murder in their deaths, as well as the murders of two other Indigenous women.

The province said in late October that it had begun the third phase of the search, and that next steps included excavating and searching the targeted zone where officials believe the remains of the two women are located.

Premier Wab Kinew and assistant deputy minister Amna Mackin will speak to media at 11:30 from the Manitoba Legislative Building.

