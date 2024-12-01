Menu

Italian soccer player in medically induced coma after mid-game collapse

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 1, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
Denmark soccer officials describe reaction from team after Christian Eriksen’s collapse
RELATED: Denmark soccer officials describe reaction from team after Christian Eriksen’s collapse – Jun 12, 2021
Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is in a medically induced coma after collapsing on the field during his team’s Serie A match at home to Inter Milan on Sunday, with the game abandoned shortly afterward.

Bove’s teammates immediately called for medical help and both sets of players surrounded the 22-year-old while he was being treated before he was swiftly stretchered off to an ambulance near the pitch and taken to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

“Fiorentina and the Careggi University Hospital announce that the footballer Edoardo Bove … is currently under pharmacological sedation and hospitalized in intensive care,” Fiorentina said in a statement.

“The first cardiological and neurological tests performed have ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system. Edoardo Bove will be re-evaluated in the next 24 hours.”

Edoardo Bove View image in full screen
Moise Kean of Fiorentina reacts after Edoardo Bove of Fiorentina passed out during the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Inter at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Dec. 1, 2024 in Florence, Italy. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images
Sky Italia reported that the player regained consciousness while he was in the ambulance and was managing to breathe on his own.

Bove’s parents and his girlfriend have arrived at the hospital along with Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino and most of his teammates, as well as club directors and the city’s mayor.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

