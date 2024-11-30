Menu

Crime

Fake cosmetic surgeon charged after allegedly injecting 4 women he met at dog park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2024 4:51 pm
1 min read
Toronto police say they charged a man who allegedly posed as a surgeon and then injected four women with what the victims were told were Botox, Salmon DNA and Ozempic. The Toronto Police Service logo is pictured in Toronto, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Toronto police say they charged a man who allegedly posed as a surgeon and then injected four women with what the victims were told were Botox, Salmon DNA and Ozempic. The Toronto Police Service logo is pictured in Toronto, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Toronto police say a man has been charged after allegedly posing as a surgeon, then injecting four women with what they believed were Botox, Salmon DNA and Ozempic treatments.

Police say they arrested a 29-year-old man Saturday on seven counts of assault with a weapon as well as a common nuisance charge.

Investigators allege the man approached four women at a dog park in downtown Toronto, near Bay Street and Queens Quay, where he posed as a surgeon at a local hospital and offered them cosmetic procedures out of his home.

Police say the women went to the man’s home and received what they believed were injections of Salmon DNA, a skin treatment, along with Botox, a wrinkle-reducing shot, and Ozempic, a diabetes medication used off-label for weight loss.

The women became suspicious of the man’s behaviour and contacted police after learning he was not qualified to perform the procedures.

A police spokesperson says it’s still unclear what substance the alleged injections contained, but none of the victims had to be taken to hospital.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

