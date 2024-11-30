Fake cosmetic surgeon charged after allegedly injecting 4 women he met at dog park

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged after allegedly posing as a surgeon, then injecting four women with what they believed were Botox, Salmon DNA and Ozempic treatments.

Police say they arrested a 29-year-old man Saturday on seven counts of assault with a weapon as well as a common nuisance charge.

Investigators allege the man approached four women at a dog park in downtown Toronto, near Bay Street and Queens Quay, where he posed as a surgeon at a local hospital and offered them cosmetic procedures out of his home.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the women went to the man’s home and received what they believed were injections of Salmon DNA, a skin treatment, along with Botox, a wrinkle-reducing shot, and Ozempic, a diabetes medication used off-label for weight loss.

The women became suspicious of the man’s behaviour and contacted police after learning he was not qualified to perform the procedures.

Story continues below advertisement

A police spokesperson says it’s still unclear what substance the alleged injections contained, but none of the victims had to be taken to hospital.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims.