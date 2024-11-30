Menu

Consumer

Cucumbers sent to several provinces recalled over salmonella concerns

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 30, 2024 10:53 am
2 min read
Cucumbers shipped to several provinces have been recalled due to a potential salmonella contamination.

SunFed Produce says its whole fresh American cucumbers, which were sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26, are being recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) associated the product with reported salmonella cases.

SunFed issued its own recall in a news release Wednesday. It said affected cucumbers were packaged in bulk cardboard containers labelled with the “SunFed” label, or in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that provides the implicated grower’s name, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.”

The cucumbers were shipped to Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan and Ontario, as well as several U.S. states, SunFed said. It added the produce would’ve reached consumers through foodservice and retail outlets that may be located in areas that weren’t listed.

“As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately acted to protect consumers. We are
working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause,” said
Craig Slate, SunFed president, in the news release.

The cucumber outbreak sickened 68 people, including 18 who were hospitalized, in 19 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. No one has died.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting its own food safety investigation, which may lead to its own food recall warning for these products in Canada. As of now, the CFIA is advising Canadians to “not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products.”

The recall happened after SunFed was told by the FDA there were associated illnesses reported between Oct. 12 and Nov. 15.

SunFed said in its news release it’s contacting each of its direct buyers to advise them of the recall. No other products sold by or farms supplying to SunFed are implicated in this recall, it added.

Health Canada says salmonellosis symptoms usually start six to 72 hours after consumption and can range from fever and chills to more severe infections in young children and elderly people.

