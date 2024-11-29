3 people taken to hospital after stabbing in southeast Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital after a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Friday, and a spokesperson for EMS says one of the victims sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

Calgary EMS told Global News paramedics were called to a house in the 100 block of Walden Square Southeast at about 4:40 p.m. The most seriously injured victim was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with traumatic injuries.

The other two people were taken to South Health Campus in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

While police confirmed the stabbings occurred, they did not say if they had a suspect or suspects or if any arrests had been made.