Crime

3 people taken to hospital after stabbing in southeast Calgary: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 29, 2024 8:14 pm
1 min read
A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Three people were taken to hospital after a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Friday, and a spokesperson for EMS says one of the victims sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

Calgary EMS told Global News paramedics were called to a house in the 100 block of Walden Square Southeast at about 4:40 p.m. The most seriously injured victim was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with traumatic injuries.

The other two people were taken to South Health Campus in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

While police confirmed the stabbings occurred, they did not say if they had a suspect or suspects or if any arrests had been made.

