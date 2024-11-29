Canada Post strike disrupts services in rural Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been two weeks of the Canada Post strike, and while businesses have turned to other methods and modes to get out packages, letters and important documents, those living in rural areas aren’t afforded the same luxury.

Many couriers outside of Canada Post don’t provide options for delivery to P.O boxes, small towns or hamlets and areas off grid roads.

It’s had a trickle effect on not only the people who live outside major cities, but businesses selling products online during the holiday season and agencies trying to send off time-sensitive information.

The Town of Lumsden is looking to send off their water bills in the coming weeks and could consider hand-delivering letters to residents if the strike isn’t resolved.

SGI is asking customers with a P.O. box to provide alternative contact information to send off insurance renewals and licenses.

Stores like Handmade Saskatchewan, selling local and handmade goods, have had to cancel online orders to some customers due to the postal disruption.

