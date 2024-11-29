Some parts of northern Alberta could see up to 50 cm of snowfall by end of weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning was issued for parts of northern and central Alberta late this week as Environment and Climate Change Canada warned some parts of the province could see up to 50 cm of snowfall by the time the weekend comes to an end.

The weather agency advised people in areas under the warning to prepare for a “long period of snowfall.”

“A snowfall warning issued on Thursday, which includes the areas of Grande Prairie, Grande Cache, Whitecourt, Fox Creek and Edson, is part of a system dropping a large amount of snow in British Columbia,” said Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington. “From Friday through the weekend the forecast is for those regions to see totals reach 20-30 cm.

“However, some spots close to the B.C. border may see totals closer to 50 cm.”

“Snowfall will continue to intensify today, with totals of 10 to 20 cm expected by this evening,” ECCC said in a post on its website on Friday.

“Snow will become very light tonight but is expected to intensify again on Saturday and will continue through the weekend.”

By Monday, the snowfall is expected to end.

While the warning is in effect, ECCC said drivers should remember that heavy snowfall can suddenly impact visibility on roads.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the weather agency added.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit the ECCC website.

