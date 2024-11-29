Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

Some parts of northern Alberta could see up to 50 cm of snowfall by end of weekend

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 29, 2024 4:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Nov. 28, 2024'
Edmonton weather forecast: Nov. 28, 2024
WATCH ABOVE: Here's Phil Darlington's Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 evening weather forecast for Edmonton and the surrounding area.
A snowfall warning was issued for parts of northern and central Alberta late this week as Environment and Climate Change Canada warned some parts of the province could see up to 50 cm of snowfall by the time the weekend comes to an end.

The weather agency advised people in areas under the warning to prepare for a “long period of snowfall.”

“A snowfall warning issued on Thursday, which includes the areas of Grande Prairie, Grande Cache, Whitecourt, Fox Creek and Edson, is part of a system dropping a large amount of snow in British Columbia,” said Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington. “From Friday through the weekend the forecast is for those regions to see totals reach 20-30 cm.

“However, some spots close to the B.C. border may see totals closer to 50 cm.”

“Snowfall will continue to intensify today, with totals of 10 to 20 cm expected by this evening,” ECCC said in a post on its website on Friday.

“Snow will become very light tonight but is expected to intensify again on Saturday and will continue through the weekend.”

By Monday, the snowfall is expected to end.

While the warning is in effect, ECCC said drivers should remember that heavy snowfall can suddenly impact visibility on roads.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the weather agency added.

Click to play video: 'Safety tips for winter driving in Alberta'
Safety tips for winter driving in Alberta

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit the ECCC website.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

