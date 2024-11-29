Menu

Crime

Manitoba’s IIU seeks witness to fatal police shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 29, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nunavut man shot dead by Winnipeg police had violent history connected to longing for home'
Nunavut man shot dead by Winnipeg police had violent history connected to longing for home
WATCH: We're learning new details about the man who was shot and killed by police Sunday. One organization who knew him says he was unable to get back home to Nunavut - and is calling for better services for Inuit in the north and in Winnipeg. Iris Dyck reports.
Manitoba’s police watchdog is reaching out to the public for help in identifying a potential witness to a fatal police shooting earlier this week.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) says it has reviewed video footage of the incident and there’s a person who can be seen who likely witnessed the shooting. So far, their efforts to identify the witness haven’t been successful.

The Nov. 24 incident, at a Unicity-area shopping complex, saw a police officer stabbed in the neck, followed by police shooting and killing the 24-year-old suspect.

The man has since been identified as Jordan Charlie, originally from Taloyoak, Nunavut.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IIU at at 204-948-7000 in Winnipeg or toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

Click to play video: 'Officer stabbed in throat, one dead after police shooting in west Winnipeg'
Officer stabbed in throat, one dead after police shooting in west Winnipeg
