Manitoba’s IIU seeks witness to fatal police shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is reaching out to the public for help in identifying a potential witness to a fatal police shooting earlier this week.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) says it has reviewed video footage of the incident and there’s a person who can be seen who likely witnessed the shooting. So far, their efforts to identify the witness haven’t been successful.

The Nov. 24 incident, at a Unicity-area shopping complex, saw a police officer stabbed in the neck, followed by police shooting and killing the 24-year-old suspect.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man has since been identified as Jordan Charlie, originally from Taloyoak, Nunavut.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IIU at at 204-948-7000 in Winnipeg or toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.