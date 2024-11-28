London Knights win 16th in a row as they blank Peterborough 6-0

Send this page to someone via email

Aleksei Medvedev made 31 saves for his first Ontario Hockey League shutout as the London Knights defeated the Petes 6-0 on Nov. 28 at the Peterborough memorial Centre.

The Knights scored two goals in each of the three periods on their way to their 16th consecutive victory.

At 12:50 of the first period Sam Dickinson rifled a perfect pass through two zones to Will Nicholl who split between two defenders and slipped a backhand between the legs of Peterborough goalie Easton Rye and that made it 1-0 for London.

The Knights went ahead 2-0 off a faceoff in the Petes end as Blake Montgomery skated to the middle of the blue line and found Sam O’Reilly off to the right of the Peterborough net and O’Reilly deflected in his sixth goal of the year at 15:08 of opening period.

London struck twice in the second period on Nicholl’s second of the game as he was set up by Henry Brzustewicz and then on a power play goal by Landon Sim with 1:25 remaining.

The Knights led 4-0 going into the final 20 minutes and added another pair of goals before the game ended.

Sim fed a pass to Blake Montgomery at the edge of the crease and he buried his second career OHL goal and then Noah Aboflan’s second career OHL goal finished the scoring as Aboflan tipped in a point shot by Noah Jenken.

Montgomery and Sim each had a goal and an assist in the game.

London outshot the Petes 38-31.

The Knights were 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Petes were 0-for-2.

Easton Cowan did not play in the game for London. he remains out day-to-day with a minor injury.

Cowan is expected to play at some point on the Knights eastern road trip.

The second Jenken Bowl

Ilderton, Ont., born brothers Noah and Matthew Jenken met for the second time in their OHL careers on Nov. 28 when London played the Petes. The first meeting happened on New year’s Eve and when Noah and the Knights went head-to-head with Matthew and his former team, the Flint Firebirds. That day Noah got the win with London but Matthew scored in the game for the Firebirds. The boys parents, Dan and Janine, were in attendance in Peterborough. Janine was in a split jersey with London on one side and the Petes on the other.

Suspensions announced for Halttunen and Boulton

The Ontario Hockey League and their Director of Player Safety, Greg Kimmerly have reviewed two incidents involving Knights players and have given a four-game suspension to London forward Kasper Halttunen for a hit on Saginaw Spirit defenceman James Guo. Boulton received an eight-game suspension for a slash that occurred in that same game. The ruling from the league on Boulton’s slash stated that, “an additional four games of the suspension have been attributed to Boulton’s recent and relevant history of on-ice conduct that has come under review by the League’s Department of Player Safety.”

Up next

London heads further east for a game in Kingston against the Frontenacs on Friday, Nov. 29 at Slush Puppie Place.

The Knights and Kingston have not played a game against each other this year but they both sit in top spot in their respective divisions.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iheart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.