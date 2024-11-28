Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hockey team helping to keep people fleeing domestic violence safe in their communities

By Jayme Doll Global News
Posted November 28, 2024 9:54 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'U15 hockey players raise money for central Alberta emergency shelter'
U15 hockey players raise money for central Alberta emergency shelter
WATCH: There are no emergency shelters between Calgary and Red Deer, but that is about to change. As Jayme Doll reports, a local hockey team is taking to the ice to help.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A heavy layer of frost clings to the exterior of Peter Knight Memorial Arena in Crossfield, Alberta and it’s not much warmer inside the small-town’s indoor rink.  But the minute you step into the dressing room, especially on this day, the cold melts away.

A team of 13- and 14-year-old U15 hockey players are clad head to toe in purple. They are pounding their fists against their padded thighs, pumping themselves up for an impromptu practice, that has earned them a morning away from school.

“This is not just a game, it’s so much more,” said coach Audrey Campbell.

And for the team’s centreman it will be especially poignant.

“It’s pretty special, now that this is on my back it feels like she is with me,” said Cooper Snyder, showing off the back of his jersey.

Story continues below advertisement

His aunt’s name is crested on his shoulders. Her story has been a heavy one, the entire family has had to carry for three years now.

When the U15 Renegades take to the ice on Saturday (Nov. 30, 2024) they will be wearing special jerseys emblazoned with the name Kirsten's Place, a new emergency shelter being built in Olds, Alberta. View image in full screen
When the U15 Renegades take to the ice on Saturday (Nov. 30, 2024) they will be wearing special jerseys emblazoned with the name Kirsten’s Place, a new emergency shelter being built in Olds, Alberta. Global News

“This is stuff you seen on the news, it happens to other people, it’s not stuff that happens to us we are just a normal family, never in a million years do you think it’s going to happen to you,” said Shaina Snyder, Cooper’s Mom and the team’s manager.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 2021, 25-year old mother of two, Kirsten Gardner was murdered in her Bowden home by her on-again off-again boyfriend, in a horrific act of domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to second degree murder last May.

Brian Gardner inside the emergency shelter being built in Olds, Alberta, named in honour of his daughter Kirsten who was a victim of domestic violence. View image in full screen
Brian Gardner inside the emergency shelter being built in Olds, Alberta, named in honour of his daughter Kirsten who was a victim of domestic violence. Global News

“I lost a friend, everything, we did a lot together,” said Kirsten’s Dad Brian Gardner.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was outgoing, she had twin boys, they were only two when she died.”

An emergency shelter is being built in Olds and will be called Kirsten’s place in honor of the outgoing young woman with the big heart. There are currently no emergency shelters between Calgary and Red Deer and the region has spent years raising funds to change that.

“We have an outreach worker in the community and even in the last month we could have filled it twice,” said Joe Carrignan, President of Mountain View Emergency Shelter Society and a former RCMP officer.

Trending Now

“When Kirsten died Brian- who is a home builder- called us and said he wanted to help,” added Carrignan.

Brian said the family had no idea Kirsten was in trouble, and he believes had there been a shelter, things may have been different for her.

“When you are a victim like that, we didn’t know nothing, we find out after, they are embarrassed, I’m pretty sure Kirsten thought she could deal with it by herself,” said Gardner.

On Saturday (Nov. 30, 2024) the U15 Renegades hockey team will play in a fundraising game in support of a new emergency shelter being built in Olds, Alberta. View image in full screen
On Saturday (Nov. 30, 2024) the U15 Renegades hockey team will play in a fundraising game in support of a new emergency shelter being built in Olds, Alberta. Global News

On Saturday, The U15 Renegades will play their first ever fundraising game for Kirsten’s Place. They are not just raising money they are raising awareness and learning about domestic violence as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“These young men are the potential start of relationship. It’s a healthy topic to talk about healthy relationships how to treat people, handle conflict,” said Shaina Snyder.

“I know this has sparked a lot of conversation, conversations that people don’t want to have but need to be had it affects more families than what people think,” added coach Campbell.

The boys have already raised more than $5,000 dollars.

“At the end of the day I don’t think the boys will remember what the scoreboard said, with what they’ve done for the shelter they’ve won already won,” said Campbell.

The boys play Red Deer on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Crossfield.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices