Canada

Saskatchewan mid-year financials project $743M deficit, more than double from budget

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2024 4:45 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looks on during a press conference in Regina, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government is projecting a deficit that’s more than double from budget, largely due to higher crop insurance payouts following a difficult farming season.

The province’s mid-year financial report says the province is projected to be $743 million in the red, up from the $273-million deficit earmarked in the budget.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says weather conditions were good in the spring, but a hot July had dried out fields and reduced crop yields.

Finance Minister Jim Reiter says agriculture is fundamental to Saskatchewan and that crop insurance is vital for producers.

Reiter says the province also plans to spend more to deal with pressures in prisons and hospitals.

Overall revenues are earmarked to be $20 billion, with larger gains in taxation.

— More info to come.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

