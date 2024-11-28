Surrey Police Service prepares to take command, ending years-long saga

See more sharing options

Outside the Surrey RCMP detachment, signs were removed and replaced with ones from the Surrey Police Service (SPS) on Thursday.

As of midnight, SPS is the police agency of jurisdiction for the city.

“Surrey Police Service is ready for the stroke of midnight tonight when we become police of jurisdiction for the city of Surrey,” SPS spokesperson Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton told Global News.

4:33 SPS prepares to take jurisdiction control in Surrey

The changeover is coming after a years-long battle that ultimately forced the province to intervene.

“I think it’s a great day for the residents of the city of Surrey,” said former Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, who initiated the transition in 2018.

“It’s been six years since we brought in the original motion, but this is the largest transfer of a police force in North America.”

In the days ahead, SPS will handle calls in Surrey Districts 1 and 3. The RCMP will attend calls in Districts 2, 4 and 5.

Over time, that will change, as more officers are hired.

1:32 RCMP questions Surrey Police Service’s readiness

SPS says it has also signed agreements with all of the region and province’s integrated teams.

“If there’s a homicide in the city of Surrey, then we will partner with (the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team),” Houghton said.

“If there’s a major collision, we’ll partner with the collision team. If we need (police helicopter) Air One, we’ll phone Air One. All of that doesn’t change.”

The RCMP said won’t comment about the transition until a press conference scheduled for Friday.