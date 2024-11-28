More organic carrots are recalled in Canada over E.coli outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has expanded its recall of organic baby and full-size carrots due to potential E. coli contamination.

On Thursday, the CFIA updated its recall notice to include an additional product: Cal-Organic Organic Juice Carrot, in the 11.34-kg size.

The notice comes after the CFIA issued an initial recall on various brands of organic carrots on Nov. 18 because of potential contamination with E. coli 0121 bacteria.

And the initial recall was triggered after an E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots, distributed in both Canada and the United States, resulted in one death and at least 39 illnesses.

There haven’t been any reported deaths in Canada, however, the CFIA said it is still conducting a food safety investigation, and more products may be recalled.

Affected brands in Canada include Bunny-Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments Organic and PC Organics. You can see the full list here. Carrots sold at Whole Foods, called 365 Whole Foods Market organic carrots, are also part of a recall.

Food contaminated with E. coli 0121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA warned.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage.

In severe cases of illness, people may die.