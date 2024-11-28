Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More organic carrots are recalled in Canada over E.coli outbreak

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted November 28, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada'
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
WATCH: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for multiple carrot brands due to E. coli contamination. This comes amid other recent nationwide recalls, including several plant-based milks due to a listeria outbreak. For more on why we’re seeing more recalls, University of Guelph professor, Keith Warriner, joins Miranda Anthistle – Nov 20, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has expanded its recall of organic baby and full-size carrots due to potential E. coli contamination.

On Thursday, the CFIA updated its recall notice to include an additional product: Cal-Organic Organic Juice Carrot, in the 11.34-kg size.

The notice comes after the CFIA issued an initial recall on various brands of organic carrots on Nov. 18 because of potential contamination with E. coli 0121 bacteria.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

And the initial recall was triggered after an E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots, distributed in both Canada and the United States, resulted in one death and at least 39 illnesses.

There haven’t been any reported deaths in Canada, however, the CFIA said it is still conducting a food safety investigation, and more products may be recalled.

Story continues below advertisement

Affected brands in Canada include Bunny-Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments Organic and PC Organics. You can see the full list here. Carrots sold at Whole Foods, called 365 Whole Foods Market organic carrots, are also part of a recall.

Trending Now

Food contaminated with E. coli 0121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA warned.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage.

In severe cases of illness, people may die.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices