Organic carrots sold in Canada, U.S. recalled in deadly E.coli outbreak

One person has died and at least 39 others have fallen ill from E. coli infections linked to organic carrots distributed to retail centers in both Canada and the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The CDC and FDA announced on Sunday that public health officials are investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to several brands of recalled organic whole-bagged carrots and baby carrots distributed by Grimmway Farms, including the brands President’s Choice and Compliments, which are sold in Canada.

“Recalled products were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada,” the FDA statement said.

“These products should no longer be in grocery stores but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.”

Stores that carry the affected carrots include Walmart, Loblaw, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods, Amazon and Trader Joe’s, among other stores.

In Canada, President’s Choice is sold by Loblaw and Compliments in Sobeys.

Global News has contacted Health Canada for information on whether any Canadians have been sickened but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The carrots may have been contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19, the FDA recall stated.

E. coli infections are caused by E. coli bacteria, which can be spread through contact with infected people, animals, or contaminated surfaces, foods, or liquids, according to Health Canada.

It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with a weakened immune system.

Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and neurologic problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after five to seven days, the CDC said.

The CDC recommends washing and sanitizing items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled bagged organic carrots.

The recall impacts:

Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from Aug. 14 through Oct.23, 2024.

Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12, 2024.

For an entire list of the affected baby carrot products click here.

Grimmway, based in Bakersfield, Calif., said in a Saturday press release that the company is reviewing its growing, harvesting and processing practices and that it is working with suppliers and health authorities on the matter.

— With files from Reuters