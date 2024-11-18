Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Organic carrots sold in Canada, U.S. recalled in deadly E.coli outbreak

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 10:55 am
2 min read
Peeled baby carrots. View image in full screen
The CDC said in a statement that the infections are linked to whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms in California. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has died and at least 39 others have fallen ill from E. coli infections linked to organic carrots distributed to retail centers in both Canada and the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The CDC and FDA announced on Sunday that public health officials are investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to several brands of recalled organic whole-bagged carrots and baby carrots distributed by Grimmway Farms, including the brands President’s Choice and Compliments, which are sold in Canada.

“Recalled products were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada,” the FDA statement said.

“These products should no longer be in grocery stores but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Stores that carry the affected carrots include Walmart, Loblaw, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods, Amazon and Trader Joe’s, among other stores.

In Canada, President’s Choice is sold by Loblaw and Compliments in Sobeys.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News has contacted Health Canada for information on whether any Canadians have been sickened but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The carrots may have been contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19, the FDA recall stated.

E. coli infections are caused by E. coli bacteria, which can be spread through contact with infected people, animals, or contaminated surfaces, foods, or liquids, according to Health Canada.

Click to play video: 'Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burger'
Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burger
Trending Now

It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with a weakened immune system.

Story continues below advertisement

Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and neurologic problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after five to seven days, the CDC said.

The CDC recommends washing and sanitizing items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled bagged organic carrots.

The recall impacts:

  • Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from Aug. 14 through Oct.23, 2024.
  • Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12, 2024.

For an entire list of the affected baby carrot products click here.

Grimmway, based in Bakersfield, Calif., said in a Saturday press release that the company is reviewing its growing, harvesting and processing practices and that it is working with suppliers and health authorities on the matter.

— With files from Reuters

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices