Canada echoes U.S. warning over carrots in deadly E. coli outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled E. coli-tainted carrots following a U.S. health warning about the contaminated produce linked to one death and dozens of illnesses.

On Monday afternoon, the CFIA issued a warning about several carrot products due to potential contamination with E. coli 0121 bacteria. The move came after a report from Global News earlier that day that noted that a recall issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) included brands sold in Canada.

The affected brands in Canada include Bunny-Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments Organic and PC Organics. You can see the full list here.

“This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada,” the CFIA said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The CFIA stated that it is conducting a food safety investigation, which could result in additional product recalls. The agency is also ensuring that recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Food contaminated with E. coli 0121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA warned.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage.

In severe cases of illness, people may die.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a recall of the carrots on Sunday.

2:45 Health Matters: McDonald’s beef patties ruled out as source of E. coli outbreak

The contaminated organic carrots, distributed to retail centres in both Canada and the United States, have been linked to one death and at least 39 cases of E. coli infections in the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

The recall impacts:

Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23, 2024.

Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by dates ranging from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12, 2024.

The carrots were distributed by Grimmway Farms, based in California, which said in a Saturday press release that the company is reviewing its growing, harvesting and processing practices and that it is working with suppliers and health authorities on the matter.

The CDC recommends washing and sanitizing items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled bagged organic carrots.