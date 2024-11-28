Menu

Traffic

Calgary police investigate 2 deadly collisions

By Ina Sidhu Global News
Posted November 28, 2024 8:53 am
1 min read
A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police say two people have been killed in two separate collisions Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Elbow Drive and 61st Avenue Southwest for a collision involving a pedestrian at around 7 p.m.

Police said a man did not survive.

The driver stayed at the scene.

In a separate incident, police responded to northbound Crowchild Trail Northwest just north of 5th Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

A man also died at that scene.

Police say the victim in that incident was a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist when his vehicle rolled back.

Both investigations are ongoing.

