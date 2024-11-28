Calgary police investigate 2 deadly collisions

See more sharing options

Calgary police say two people have been killed in two separate collisions Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Elbow Drive and 61st Avenue Southwest for a collision involving a pedestrian at around 7 p.m.

Police said a man did not survive.

The driver stayed at the scene.

In a separate incident, police responded to northbound Crowchild Trail Northwest just north of 5th Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

A man also died at that scene.

Police say the victim in that incident was a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist when his vehicle rolled back.

Both investigations are ongoing.

