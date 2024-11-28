Menu

Canada

Canadian soldier dies of medical complications in Belgium

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2024 7:44 am
1 min read
Canadian Armed Forces View image in full screen
FILE - A Canadian soldier takes part in an announcement at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A Canadian soldier deployed to Europe has died of medical complications.

The Canadian Armed Forces says Lt.-Col. Kent Miller was serving in Casteau, Belgium, when he died Monday.

It says he was serving under Operation Unifier, an Armed Forces program that trains Ukrainian military and security personnel in battlefield tactics and advanced military skills.

The military says Miller was an engineering officer with 24 years of experience in the Armed Forces.

It added that he was most recently the commanding officer of 41 Combat Engineer Regiment in Alberta and had been deployed to Belgium in a planning and co-ordination capacity.

Lt.-Gen. Steve Boivin, commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, said in a statement that Miller was a father and husband and his loss would be felt by many.

National Defence Minister Bill Blair expressed his condolences on social media to Miller’s friends and family, as well as to those who served with him.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

