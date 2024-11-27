Talks stop for life-changing epilepsy medications in Saskatchewan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A drug used to treat epilepsy that has been confirmed for use in both the U.S and in Europe is still not available in Canada.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Saskatchewan was considering bringing the drug to the province but talks suddenly stopped.

Katherine Ludwig talked with families and officials who say the drug is life-changing and urges the government to reconsider bringing it to the province.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.