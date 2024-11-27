Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Talks stop for life-changing epilepsy medications in Saskatchewan

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Talks stop for life-changing epilepsy medications in Sask.'
Talks stop for life-changing epilepsy medications in Sask.
WATCH: A drug used to treat epilepsy that has been confirmed for use in both the U.S and in Europe was being eyed for Saskatchewan, but talks have suddenly stopped.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A drug used to treat epilepsy that has been confirmed for use in both the U.S and in Europe is still not available in Canada.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saskatchewan was considering bringing the drug to the province but talks suddenly stopped.

Katherine Ludwig talked with families and officials who say the drug is life-changing and urges the government to reconsider bringing it to the province.

Trending Now

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices