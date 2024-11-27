Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign trio of players, including home-grown product

Still trying to get over the Grey Cup hangover, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed three players on Wednesday, including a local product.

The Bombers completed new contracts with Manitoba Bisons receiver AK Gassama, long snapper Ian Leroux and American receiver Keilahn Harris.

The 25-year-old Gassama, who hails from Winnipeg, was the Bombers’ sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft. The former member of the Vincent Massey Trojans attended training camp with the club in the spring. He had one catch in the pre-season before returning to school with the Bisons where he posted the fourth highest receiving totals in the Canada West conference with 451 yards. He was named a conference all-star for the third straight season.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Leroux, 25, is also coming back after being selected by the Bombers in the fourth round of this year’s draft. He returned to the University of Laval following training camp where he won the Vanier Cup last week.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old Harris had a three-year collegiate career with Oklahoma Baptist University. He also spent time with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.