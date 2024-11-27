Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign trio of players, including home-grown product

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 6:36 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Bisons receiver Abdul-Karim Gassama gets his vertical tested at the CFL Combine. View image in full screen
Manitoba Bisons receiver Abdul-Karim Gassama gets his vertical tested at the CFL Combine. Global News
Still trying to get over the Grey Cup hangover, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed three players on Wednesday, including a local product.

The Bombers completed new contracts with Manitoba Bisons receiver AK Gassama, long snapper Ian Leroux and American receiver Keilahn Harris.

The 25-year-old Gassama, who hails from Winnipeg, was the Bombers’ sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft. The former member of the Vincent Massey Trojans attended training camp with the club in the spring. He had one catch in the pre-season before returning to school with the Bisons where he posted the fourth highest receiving totals in the Canada West conference with 451 yards. He was named a conference all-star for the third straight season.

Leroux, 25, is also coming back after being selected by the Bombers in the fourth round of this year’s draft. He returned to the University of Laval following training camp where he won the Vanier Cup last week.

The 23-year-old Harris had a three-year collegiate career with Oklahoma Baptist University. He also spent time with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Kyle Walters Interview – Nov. 26'
RAW: Blue Bombers Kyle Walters Interview – Nov. 26
