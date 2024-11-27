2 stabbed at Polo Park mall in unprovoked attack: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were stabbed at a Winnipeg mall Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to CF Polo Park Shopping Centre just before 4 p.m., where they found the victims, 46 and 48 years old, with upper-body injuries.

The suspect was being held by mall security and turned over to police, who also seized a pair of knives.

According to investigators, the victims were sitting on a bench in the mall when the suspect pulled a knife on them, unprovoked. Police said the victims helped security restrain the suspect until police arrived.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, has been charged with possessing a weapon, two counts of assault, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

He was released on an undertaking, police said.

Story continues below advertisement