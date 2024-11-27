Menu

Crime

2 stabbed at Polo Park mall in unprovoked attack: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 2:46 pm
1 min read
U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?
U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?
Two men were stabbed at a Winnipeg mall Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to CF Polo Park Shopping Centre just before 4 p.m., where they found the victims, 46 and 48 years old, with upper-body injuries.

The suspect was being held by mall security and turned over to police, who also seized a pair of knives.

According to investigators, the victims were sitting on a bench in the mall when the suspect pulled a knife on them, unprovoked. Police said the victims helped security restrain the suspect until police arrived.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, has been charged with possessing a weapon, two counts of assault, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

He was released on an undertaking, police said.

