Canada

Hiker found alive after missing for weeks in B.C.’s Northern Rocky Mountains

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. hiker missing since Oct. 17 found alive'
B.C. hiker missing since Oct. 17 found alive
A hiker in B.C.'s Northern Rocky Mountains was found alive on Nov. 26, more than a month after he was reported missing by his family. Sam Benastick was found by an oil patch worker and rushed to the hospital in Fort Nelson.
A hiker who was last heard from on Oct. 8 has been found alive in northern B.C.

Sam Benastick was reported missing by his family on Oct. 19 after he failed to return from a camping trip in Redfern-Keily Park off of Highway 97 near the Sikanni Chief area in the Northern Rocky Mountains.

He had last spoken to his family on Oct. 8 and was supposed to have returned home by Oct. 17.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police E Division issued a number of press releases about Benastick’s disappearance and extensive resources deployed to look for him, including search and rescue and the police dog services unit.

Click to play video: 'Search for missing girl near Burns Lake ends happily'
Search for missing girl near Burns Lake ends happily
Northern Rockies RCMP confirmed on Tuesday that Benastick was found alive and rushed to the hospital. He is reportedly being treated for frostbite and smoke inhalation after his shelter burned down.

Two sources confirmed to Global News that the 20-year-old was found by an oil patch worker walking on an access road about 10 kilometres from the Alaska Highway.

More to come

