Crime

RCMP make arrest, look for more victims after minors allegedly targeted on Snapchat

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 26, 2024 10:27 pm
1 min read
RCMP have made an arrest and are looking for more victims after a Steinbach man is alleged to have contacted minors on Snapchat for a sexual purpose.

Police are releasing the Snapchat avatar of 20-year-old Tyson Vandenbosch, who faces two counts of luring a child, in hopes it will further the investigation.

His account is “drifting_ty101”.

He was arrested in August, but investigators say they have now located several victims that they have not been able to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP ICE Unit at 204-984-3129.

