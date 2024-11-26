Menu

Crime

Belleville police search for suspect in connection with fireworks incident

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 26, 2024 3:42 pm
1 min read
Belleville Police are looking for a suspect after an incident involving fireworks was reported within the city, asking for the public's assistance. View image in full screen
Belleville police are investigating after evidence of a small explosion was found near Riverside Trail and McNabb Tower on Nov. 25 at 8:15 a.m.

Officers located PVC piping and fireworks remnants.

Video footage shows a male igniting an object resembling fireworks around 3:25 a.m. before walking away on Front Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. O’Hara at cohara@bellevilleps.ca.

