Belleville police search for suspect in connection with fireworks incident

Belleville police are investigating after evidence of a small explosion was found near Riverside Trail and McNabb Tower on Nov. 25 at 8:15 a.m.
Officers located PVC piping and fireworks remnants.
Video footage shows a male igniting an object resembling fireworks around 3:25 a.m. before walking away on Front Street.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. O’Hara at cohara@bellevilleps.ca.
