Belleville police search for suspect in connection with fireworks incident

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Belleville police are investigating after evidence of a small explosion was found near Riverside Trail and McNabb Tower on Nov. 25 at 8:15 a.m.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers located PVC piping and fireworks remnants.

Video footage shows a male igniting an object resembling fireworks around 3:25 a.m. before walking away on Front Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. O’Hara at cohara@bellevilleps.ca.